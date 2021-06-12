Gary Sánchez hit a violent home run against the Phillies in the Major Leagues

The dominican Gary Sanchez hit his eighth home run of the season and continues to show Yankees of New York which is the titular recipient of the MLB.

Through the play of the Philadelphia Phillies and New Yokr Yankees, Gary Sanchez marked the Mules’ first career with a solo home run off Vince Velázquez’s shipments.

Sánchez continues to show that he is active on both sides of the field, he only adds one defensive error in the month of June and on top of that, his bat has been one of the hottest of the team in the MLB 2021.

Gary Sanchez He is one of the best hitters when he has the count in his favor, this time they had it at 2-1 and when Velázquez wanted to trick him with a curve, he deposited it in the right field bleachers in the MLB.

Kyle Higashoka has fallen asleep with his arm and while Corey Kluber is on the disabled list then it takes longer to see an opportunity on the field than when Gerrit Cole throws.

