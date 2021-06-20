Gary Sánchez hit a hit and made a play at third to never repeat

The Dominican receiver of the New York Yankees, Gary Sanchez, during the afternoon of this Sunday he made an unrepeatable play against the Oakland Athletics, connecting a two-run RBI double, and then reaching third base in an impressive way just inches from being out.

During the top of the sixth episode between the Yankees and Athletics, Gary Sanchez hit a double between right and center field, bringing running backs Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier to the plate after facing off a 93-mile-per-hour sinker from Sean Manea, though the most impressive thing happened later in the run. of Gary bases.

After a shot from the Atletico outfielders to home play, to try to put out the two aforementioned running backs, who ended up scoring, Gary Sanchez He managed to take advantage of it and after stepping on second base to reach third, where Matt Chapman awaits him with the ball in his glove.

After moving from second to third base, Gary Sanchez I managed to dodge the defender in a surprising way, who after this “unrepeatable play” was applauded standing by all the fans present in the afternoon at Yankee Stadium during the match day. MLB.

Repeat the play on video:

Gary Sanchez double gives the Yankees a lead! There is no player hotter in Major League Baseball right now! pic.twitter.com/YzXuTv2M7L – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 20, 2021

HOW DID GARY DO THIS pic.twitter.com/3ZgF090GPu – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 20, 2021

Unreal pic.twitter.com/I7YxGJKWWx – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 20, 2021

Undoubtedly, things are going quite well for the Dominican of the Yankees, who comes from dragging a 2020 where he ended up being part of the bank, in addition to a horrendous start in this 2021 that in the same way I have him replaced, but that in the current month of June has been the best version of the entire line-up of your team.

Video and Image Credits: Talkin Yanks // Twitter.