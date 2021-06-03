Gary Sánchez, fired up with the bat in the last 7 games

The dominican Gary Sanchez has been making himself felt with the wood in his last at-bats with the Yankees in MLB.

decided to give one more chance to Gary Sanchez Because Kyle Higashioka is lousy offensively, he has known how to respond.

In your last seven games played, Gary Sanchez He is 7 for 16 with two doubles, a home run and three walks. That’s an average of .438 and an OPS of 1.276

However, not everything is rosy, his defense has improved a bit, but he has made some critical errors running the bases that are not very tolerant.

It is rumored that Yankees They are giving him more games in order for him to produce something more and demand more for his services before the 2021 MLB trade deadline, however, there is still a chance that he will stay with the team for the rest of the season. .

Here the report:

