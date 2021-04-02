Gary Sánchez equaled Jorge Posada’s feat for the Yankees

The dominican Gary Sanchez did something that hadn’t been done for 10 seasons in the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

On the opening day extraordinary things usually happen, so much so that everyone who leaves their numbers at that stage of the season is marked among the books of their team.

This is what he did Gary Sanchez on the Opening Day of the Yankees, being the first receiver of that organization to have a home run and a hitter to second on an opening day since Jorge Posada did it in 2010.

Here the data:

Gary Sánchez with his first career Opening Day home run He’s the 1st Yankees catcher to homer on Opening Day since Jorge Posada in 2010 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2021

Jorge Posada He left a good legacy in the New York Yankees, was a five-time all-star, five-time silver bat and four-time World Series champion, which many Yankees they did not succeed.

Of all the mentioned, Gary Sanchez He has only been an all-star twice, that is, he still lacks a lot, but he has time to do it.