Gary Sánchez could become first base with the New York Yankees

The dominican Gary Sanchez could become the first baseman of the Yankees of New York in the next season of the MLB.

Defense of Gary Sanchez He is not on track to improve so far this season, adding about five errors and most of them against Gerrit Cole and Corey Kluber.

Sánchez who has had defensive problems since his debut in the MLBHowever, he has remained with the Yankees thanks to his wood and his good offense despite being a receiver.

However, Luke Voit, who is the first baseman for the Yankees from New York, he will be a free agent at the end of the season and they have not discussed contract extensions, most likely he will sign with another team.

The initial would be available to a bidder, that is why it opens the question of whether Gary Sanchez He can play there, Sánchez is a player of good stature and with a suitable profile for that position, in addition, that would help increase his offensive performance, since his fatigue would not be the same.