Gary Sánchez broke the silence about participating in the home run derby against Shohei Ohtani

The Dominican of the Yankees from New York, Gary Sanchez, broke the silence by saying no to the 2021 MLB home run derby.

Given that he is the second player with the most home runs of the Yankees and it has been hot in the month of June, they have asked Gary Sanchez if you intend to participate in the home run derby.

Gary Sanchez He explained that the last time he participated, he had long-term exhaustion from swinging 100% many times in a row, something they don’t usually do in the daily MLB routine.

That is why the receiver of the Yankees He said that they have no intention of participating there and that he prefers to continue with his rhythm.

Now the Santo Domingo native is hitting 342 with 6 doubles, 8 homers, 18 RBIs, 20 strikeouts AND 9 BBs in his last 23 games in the 2021 Major Leagues. In total he has 13 homers, 242 from AVG. with 29 RBIs.

Gary Sánchez says he’s not interested in participating in the Home Run Derby. Says he was gassed after he did it a few years ago. – Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 24, 2021

So far only Pete Alonso and Shohei Ohtani have publicly announced that they will participate in the home run derby.