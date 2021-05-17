Gary Sanchez became fastest to hit 140 home runs in a number of games

The Dominican of the Yankees of New York, Gary Sánchez, made history despite the setbacks he has had in the MLB.
Since Gary Sánchez arrived at the MLB He has stood out as a net homerunner, but in recent seasons his bat has not been very good at all and neither has his defense.
Gary Sánchez becomes the third fastest player of all time to reach 120 HR, while playing the most demanding position in baseball with the Yankees.
Less games in the MLB with 120 home runs;
391 Ryan Howard
428 Aaron Judge
448 Gary Sanchez
466 Joey Gallo
473 Chuck Klein
474 Mark McGwire
476 Ralph Kiner
482 Bob Horner
