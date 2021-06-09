Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andújar hit violent home runs in victory for the Yankees

Dominicans Miguel Andújar and Gary Sánchez made themselves felt with home runs against the Minnesota Twins with the Yankees New York in MLB.

Through the first game in the series of Yankees For New York and the Minnesota Twins, Gary Sanchez made his mark with two hits and one of them being a two-run homer that pushed his team further away on the scoreboard 7 runs for 3 against twins who seemed threatening in the MLB.

This home run went 106 miles and covered a distance of 403 feet.

Here the video:

Gary Sanchez – New York Yankees (7) 2-run. pic.twitter.com/cesiKlONEI – MLB HR Tracker (@hr_mlb) June 9, 2021

While Miguel Andújar looks better with his stick, increased his AVG to 247. after hitting 4-2 with two runs scored and a home run, placing the score 8-4 in favor of the Yankees from New York.

Miguel Andujar sent it to the second floor of rebound pic.twitter.com/EasADPLgJX – Toros Del Este (@TorosdelEste) June 9, 2021

Gary Sanchez is not normally in the lineup as a catcher when Gerrit Cole or veteran Corey Kluber pitches, both of whom have made it clear that he feels better with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate than with the Dominican.