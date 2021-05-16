Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier hit back-to-back homers against Orioles

The dominican Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier they connected home runs back-to-back against Baltimore Orioles in the MLB.

Through the game of Yankees New York and the Baltimore Orioles, Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier they hit back-to-back home runs to extend the Yankees’ lead in the final game of this series.

The catcher’s home run Gary Sanchez traveled a distance of 435 feet, being the longest that he has connected this season with the uniform of the Yankees.

Here the video:

At 435ft. 🤯

WHAT ABUSE! pic.twitter.com/AqdAic2e87 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 16, 2021

RT @YESNetwork: YANKEES GO BACK TO BACK! Clint Frazier sends a solo shot to left. #YANKSonYES Stream #YANKSonYES LIVE https://t.co/ZSEtWUKGQE pic.twitter.com/5fGSRWeJ4n – Trixy (@itrixy) May 16, 2021

There is no doubt that these two are good guys that they are simply going through a bad streak a bad start to the season in case they pick up the pace again then they make the Yankees even more dangerous for their rivals, since the offense Brian that has been a faithful problem of the team while the rotation has been wonderful among the best of the whole MLB.

After Aaron Hicks injury obviously thatClint frazier has the obligation to play more days after days in the team of the Yankees how Tavo or ninth bat of the lineup.