The former Manchester United player criticized the leaders and their financial interest to return to activity when there are “thousands of people dying on the streets.”

It had to be said and it was said …

Gary Neville, legend of Manchester United, strongly criticized the intentions of the high command of the Premier League for resuming soccer, when there is “Thousands of people dying in the streets” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“How many people have to die playing soccer in the Premier League before it gets nasty? A? A staff member in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)? What risks do we want to take? The decision is purely economic, ”he stated emphatically for Sky Sports.

“It is a simple deal to do” @ GNev2 on the financial debate in English football #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/1TmEuAoLGK – Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 24, 2020

Diverse clubs of the highest category in English football they returned to individual training from the beginning of this week while the Premier League plan is to hold matches starting in June, with a view to concluding in July, measures repudiated by the now strategist.

“The medical chief of the FIFA (Michel D’Hooghe) said that the football should not return until September. I think that if the decision were not merely economic, there would be no soccer for months.. People are evaluating all the risks ”, Neville explained.

FIFA Medical Committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe does not believe football should return until September 1 at the earliest. – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 28, 2020

With nine days to play to conclude the season, Liverpool needs only six points to consecrate monarch. Besides, the UEFA just explained the criteria that federations can take to elect their representatives in the Champions League and Europa League of the next campaign, if the Soccer cannot be resumed.

(With information from Notimex)