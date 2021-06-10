Gary Neville considers that the sanctions to the ‘Big Six’ by the Superliga are insufficient

06/10/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

Once known the sanctions imposed by the Premier League on the founding clubs that tried to join the European Super League, the reactions of the fans have not been long in coming. Manchester United legend Gary Neville has led fan protests, calling the penalties “shameful”.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United have reached an agreement with the Premier League to receive a combined penalty of some 20 million pounds. The money from the fine will be used to finance grassroots football development projects, support for the community and fans and, if they try to join the Super League again, they will receive a further fine of 25 million pounds and a reduction of 30 points in the ranking.

An absolute embarrassment! https://t.co/Q0IXJe8LVq – Gary Neville (@ GNev2) June 9, 2021

Taking into account that these are the clubs with the most economic power in England, Neville has considered that these sanctions are insufficient, an opinion that he has not hesitated to express publicly. Through your Twitter account, the Sky Sport commentator has called the Premier’s decision an “absolute shame”, and a large number of netizens have supported this comment.