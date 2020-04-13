From Deadline they report that Gary Dauberman (‘Annabelle returns home’) directing for New Line the adaptation of the vampire novel by novelist Stephen King,‘The mystery of Salem’s Lot’, which will have the production of James Wan. It is the second novel published by King after ‘Carrie’, from 1974.

The 1975 novel centers on Ben Mears, a time-honored writer who entered the Marsten house twenty years ago on a childish gamble, and what he saw then still populates his nightmares. Now, after the death of his wife, he has returned to Salem’s Lot, a quiet and sleepy town where nothing extraordinary ever happens. Until the children began to disappear, the animals to bleed to death and the shock wave of horror emptied the town and left it to them. Whoever they were.

They want to produce the adaptation that will have the direction and a script of a frequent collaborator of the filmmaker such as Gary Dauberman, who has written a lot of films from the universe ‘The Conjuring’, as well as the scripts of the two installments of ‘It’. Roy Lee and Mark Wolper will also participate in its production.

The play was previously adapted in a three-hour miniseries directed by the late ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ director Tobe Hooper. Starring James Mason, the project dates from 1979 and is considered to be one of King’s best adaptations.