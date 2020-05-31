Ten years after his death, which occurred on May 28, 2010, Gary Coleman is remembered as the boy who reached stardom at an early age, popularizing his iconic phrase “What are you talking about, Willis?”, In the 80s, for then become a troublesome man and regret being an actor.

His life was difficult from birth, as he grew up with a congenital kidney disease, which developed nephritis and stopped his growth up to 1.42 meters, the height of a child. He had a kidney transplant twice. The first occurred at age five, the second at 14. As the operation did not have the desired results, the actor underwent dialysis procedures three to four times a week until his death, at age 42.

At the age of 18, he retired from the entertainment industry, after rising to fame as “Arnold Jackson” in the series Diff’rent Strokes (in Latin America he was known as Black and White), in which between 1978 and 1985 He gave life to a colored boy who is adopted with his brother by a white family. Later he dedicated himself to make some cameos in series such as Married … with Children, The Simpsons or Drake & Josh, in addition to lending his voice in some commercials and cartoons.

Sorry to be an actor

In various interviews, the actor assured that he was against the participation of children in the industry, as was his case, because he lost many things in childhood.

Between father and children: Conrad Bain, with Todd Bridges and Gary Coleman in “Black and White”, in 1978.

That cruel television allegory of Peter Pan had its origin in a congenital kidney disease that had caused him nephritis. For this reason, in addition to the dialysis sessions, Gary received two transplants: the first at the age of five and the second at the age of 15, in full success of the sitcom. At that age, Coleman was already a world-famous entertainment legend: charged $ 100,000 per chapter, and its role was so great that in several countries the sitcom was called Arnold, the mischievous, or simply Arnold.

“I am sorry I did not have the knowledge and information to be able to properly decide whether or not I wanted to be part of the program. If I had a time machine, I would go to the time I was seven or eight years old and make sure I did not commit the same one again. error, “the actor told the Argentine newspaper Page 12 in February 2006.

He soon went from being a child star to having multiple legal problems. At least twice they were those who sought suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills, in addition to an attempt to hang himself at home, so his character became irascible.

In 1989, sued his parents for scam realizing that his income in the bank amounted to only 200 thousand dollars, when for each recorded chapter at his best he got to collect up to 100 thousand dollars. With a successful judgment, he made up very little of the money lost, so he decided to file for bankruptcy in 1999.

Gary Coleman with his parents, when there was no suspicion of his money scam.

His character, indelible mark

Little by little Gary Coleman was leading some attacks of fury in public. One of these episodes occurred almost 20 years ago when a woman asked for an autograph, to which the actor responded with a blow that took the worker to the hospital and Coleman to the Public Court, since he was accused of assault and had to pay 1665 dollars for expenses.

Another attack of cholera occurred when he was arrested as part of a fight on public roads and even, a year after such an incident, in 2008, he ran over a young man who was taking a picture of him fighting with his wife, so he He denounced him for reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

Ours is a job, just like being a painter or president and we should be treated like any worker. There are people who put all their energy and interest in their fans, but it is their thing, I am not like that. I was never interested in being a legend: I am mortal, I am going to die.

“I am not a celebrity, none of those things like a monarchy. And if someone does not understand, let them step aside and leave me alone. Which, on the other hand, is what I always preferred,” he added to the newspaper. South American in relation to these attacks.

As he was away from the cinema and television, in addition to having grown old and stagnant in a character that he himself claimed to be sorry to accept, he tried different ways of earning a living. One of them took place in 2001, when he became the security guard at a pedestrian mall in Los Angeles, a fact that made fun of him by making himself known in some American programs.

He also worked as a park keeper, in the video game industry, making scale trains or lending his image to cartoons like The Simpon.

“My biggest regret will always be that of being an actor, although I love the profession, and I have met very interesting people and I have done good things. But I do not know if that is enough in exchange for the sacrifice, the lack of privacy and opportunities. When you’re an actor, you’re short, black and smart, there’s not too much for you in the world of television. So I had to diversify, do other things to have an income. “

“If I had the size and age, I would act in science fiction or adventure programs or movies, but I don’t give the physique du rol. The actors are like figurines: they exchange us, they choose us, they sell us. That’s how the business works,” he said. a Page 12.

Private life and participation in politics

Gary Coleman also had an incipient involvement in politics. Although he announced a nomination for the US Senate in 2000, it did not come until two years later, in 2003. The actor competed to become a candidate for Governor of California, and upon learning that Arnold Schwarzenegger also wanted that position, he retired. and announced that he would vote for his colleague after finishing eighth.

In August 2007, she married Shanon Prince, whom she met during the filming of the movie Church Ball, a year earlier. Coleman was happy and even stated that he was proudly a virgin at 40. However, the marriage did not last and the couple separated a year later.

There were several occasions when marital fights went to public order, even his wife stated that Gary had no friends since he did not trust people. In 2009, Shanon was arrested after a dispute at her Utah residence, although she was released on bail for the crimes of domestic violence, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

“He starts screaming and crying like a baby as he drops to the floor or hits his head against the walls. His tantrums are unbearable. Being with him is being with a small child and although at first it was his sweetness that made me propose to him, his behavior is too childish. Until he destroys something, he is not happy, and I cannot cope with violence, “Prince told the Divorce Court program a year earlier.

The actor died after an accidental fall that led to him being connected to a respirator at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, when he was diagnosed with intracranial hemorrhage. However, days later a controversy began over those who believed that his ex-wife Shanon Price was involved in Coleman’s death, because days before they had argued, and he was even accused of trafficking images of his death. The police finally rejected this version.

“He would take my life before I ever hurt him. We discussed death multiple times and he always said it would be very unfair if he left me and I really respect that because I loved him and he loved me and we just can’t live without each other,” he said. Shanon to the Good Morning America program.

The truth is that Gary Coleman had had various health problems during his last year, such as a heart operation derived from pneumonia and a seizure while filming the series The Insider. A few days before his death, he was arrested for failing to appear in court in the state of Utah.