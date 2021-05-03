“Garuba can be one of the best defenders in the NBA”

The NBA prepares the offense to attract a new generation of young talents. In the 2021 Draft there may be an international representative, not an American, outstanding. In that bouquet has Usman Garuba, who had dropped somewhat in the predictions but has been boosted again by his performances in Spain and Europe and some additional recognition to follow that path that Luka Doncic marked three years ago.

The turkish pivot Alperen sengun he is the favorite to take that honor. The Besiktas player is having a similar impact in numbers to that of Nikola Jokic or Marc Gasol in his stage before jumping to the NBA. Their conditions are diametrically different from Garuba’s. They are not the only ones. The sensation in Australia has been the base Josh giddey, also with options to finish in the top fourteen.

As a result of this fight, with Cunningham, Green, Suggs or Kuminga already clearly in the first positions, the analysts of ESPN wonder about the possibilities of these three foreign players.

“After evaluating Usman Garuba live during Euroleague games and diving into the recorded tapes, we clearly talk that he has a chance to become one of the best defenders in the NBA,” they say.

They mention not only the award for Best Youngster in the Endesa League, but in the Euroleague it is one of the only thirteen U-20s to average 15 or more minutes with a sample of 20 games. On that list are Luka Doncic, Ricky Rubio or, more recently, Théo Maledon.

“Pablo Laso is not afraid to give the youngest a chance, as he did with Doncic. But he turns that opportunity into responsibility only if a player can help win and Garuba has clearly earned their trust,” they point out in reference to the Real Madrid coach. : “Laso also regularly releases him to battle with the opposing point guards, which is what makes him more interesting defensively. He has the fastest feet you can see in a player of his size. With an incredible activity of active hands and an endless motor ability also understands the nuances necessary to defend blockades with continuation. ”

Examples are close in time. Against Fenerbahçe he was able to prevent the comfortable game of Lorenzo Brown, with cache in the G-League, and of Kyle O’Quinn, in the NBA until this year. One is a point guard and the other is a pivot. Against Efes, already in the quarterfinals, he has worked as best he could against Vasilije Micic, who will go to the United States next summer.

“With physical characteristics somewhat similar to what OG Anunoby had at the same age, Garuba is the kind of strong defender who can compete with super-elite forwards like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and even Luka Doncic, his former teammate. He can defend himself in the midpost and is annoying enough on the perimeter to have an impact on that plot. While it tends to help too much, sometimes it loses focus without the ball and can put too much nerve on defense, energy, versatility, speed and Garuba’s tools make him a defensive stopper and one of the most versatile defenders in the League “, they point out.

In the methodology of the comparison they put him in the same bag as Jonathan Isaac (Magic) although bigger and that Marcus Smart (Celtics) although bigger, although with the other pivots they give him lime and sand: he would have problems defending players from the Embiid style but ease with more modern types.

“Defensive capabilities are clear, but Garuba has always been much more than a question mark in attack. As a junior he demonstrated the ability to get the ball up in transition and create plays for himself and others by going straight from the rebound, including with some comparisons to Draymond Green along the way. As a professional, however, ball handling and playmaking has not been the trend, and Garuba has proven to be much more effective as an offensive rebounder and occasional pitcher, “they add.

It is important to emphasize that Usman Garuba is improving greatly as a shooter of three, something essential in today’s NBA. The signing of Poirier to join Tavares and the loss of Randolph push him to play as power forward and in that position he has to shoot yes or yes. For this reason, the analysis of last season cannot be the same as this one, his game is not the same.

“Perhaps the best thing about Garuba is that he knows exactly who he is as a player. Talking to him over the years he is well aware that energy is his ticket to the NBA. It is okay to be the fifth option in attack. The skeptics He has been called a dead end project, and even some international scouts still wonder whether or not he is worthy of being a first-round pick. He is sure to be a favorite with fans and coaching staff with his extensive ability to play and make play from the moment you put on an NBA jersey, “they declare.