Garuba and Aldama, with many options on draft night

NBA draft night is one of the most anticipated events in the postseason of the best league in the world world and it becomes even more interesting with the possibility of seeing Spanish players being chosen among the most promising young people for next season. Spain does not have a player selected in the draft since 2016 when Juancho Hernangómez was voted 15th by the Denver Nuggets. This year there are many ballots to have two Spaniards within the 60 selected players.

Usman Garuba

The 19-year-old center It has been on the lips of the best analysts in the NBA for many weeks Thanks to the great season he has had with Real Madrid, being an important piece in a competition of caliber such as the Euroleague where he showed his best level against Anadolu Efes, who would end up as champion. The young man from Madrid, who is competing with Spain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has in his great defense and his versatility the best tricks to get the attention of teams with important choices.

Usman Garuba in the game against Japan in Tokyo 2020

Image Source: .

Garuba is a 2.03 player who in the American league could act as both a forward and a power forward, which is increasingly common in modern basketball and can occupy various positions. His defensive ability is elite and that allowed him to sneak into the predictions of the best NBA analysts for be chosen up to 14th place in the first round, being one of the most valued players of his entire promotion.

Santi Aldama

This 20-year-old canary, more unknown to the Spanish public than to the Americans themselves, has been playing for the past two seasons at Loyola University in Maryland. The Spaniard has performed at a high level thanks to his athletic and technical abilities that, like Garuba, fit perfectly in today’s basketball. Power forward 2.11 tall who can act as a center and with a good wrist to shoot from the outside.

Santi Aldama playing with Loyola University

Image Source: Twitter

“The dream is the NBA, I have wanted to play there since I was a child,” Aldama said in January this year. And it is very possible that it is fulfilled seeing that predictions on the other side of the pond place him in the second round, between 40 and 55 of the total of 60 players who will be chosen.

Both Garuba and Aldama They would put Spain back on the map of the countries that contribute young players to the best league in the world after a few years where the Spanish representation has not had a place in this event. The Madrilenian and the Canary would enter the NBA by knocking the door down after in the last 10 years only 5 Spaniards have been elected (Mirotic, Abrines, Dani Díez and the Hernangómez brothers).

