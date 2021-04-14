Garry Tan’s 2013 investment of $ 300K in Coinbase is now worth $ 2.4B

Compartir

Garry Tan, a prominent angel investor and founder of Initialized Capital, was one of the first investors to provide seed funding to Coinbase eight years ago.

Less than a decade later, and after today’s highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for Coinbase’s COIN shares, Tan’s 2013 investment of $ 300,000 in Coinbase is now worth $ 2.4 billion.

Coinbase debuted on the Nasdaq on April 14 at $ 381 per share, making it one of the most publicized quotes of the year on the US stock market.

How did $ 300,000 turn into $ 2.4 billion?

In 2013, when Tan invested in Coinbase, it was unclear whether Bitcoin would be recognized as a global asset and an established store of value.

At the time, there weren’t many reputable exchanges, and the few that did exist were often hacked. Tan’s reversal took place before the monumental Mt. Gox hack that saw billions of dollars worth of BTC stolen.

Even after launch, Coinbase didn’t always trend upward. According to Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, from 2014 to 2017 the company faced numerous difficulties.

Ehrsam said:

“Over time, cryptocurrencies grew, as did the company. A simple #Bitcoin wallet became individual and institutional products to support a burgeoning crypto economy. 2 nerds who met on the internet (yes, @brian_armstrong and I met on @reddit) became a company of more than 1000 people. There were serious difficulties. In the 3 years between 2014 and 2017, the outside world thought that cryptocurrencies were dead. More than a third of the employees left. However , cryptocurrencies continued to grow. @ethereum came on the scene and proved that native crypto applications were possible, opening up a whole new world of possibilities. “

Even if the list isn’t impressive, Coinbase has attractive finances

Coinbase is the first major cryptocurrency exchange to be listed on the US stock market, and its availability on Nasdaq now provides major investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency sector. Even if the list doesn’t impress from day one, the company still has strong financial and user metrics.

1) Today, an exchange will include an exchange. One of them:

– operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

– lists innovative assets

– allows users to join

– has a mobile app, a website and an API

– earned $ 1 billion last quarter The other is NASDAQ. Congratulations @coinbase. – SBF (@SBF_Alameda) April 14, 2021

Coinbase made $ 1 billion in the last quarter and has more users than all financial institutions in the US apart from JPMorgan, making it a very attractive operation for investors in the traditional financial market.