Garriga says that Vox really thinks about people and Gemma Nierga dismantles it with a direct question

Ignacio Garriga and Gemma Nierga. (Photo: RTVE)

The journalist Gemma Nierga has starred this Friday in a disputed interview with Ignacio Garriga, leader of Vox in Parliament, in which one of the critical moments has come as a result of the extension of the ERTE.

At one point in the program Cafè d’idees de La 2, the politician was focusing on “workers who do not know if they will be able to renew their employment contract next month” and on “many small and medium-sized companies that do not they know if they will continue to lift the blind next month ”.

“And we have politicians in Catalonia solely and exclusively concerned about amnesty, pardons and advancing their disruptive agenda. And there Vox is going to be relentless. He is going to say: the political focus has to be centered on the real needs of the workers ”, proclaimed Garriga.

Right at that moment, Nierga raised a question that seemed to counter the Vox leader: “Will Vox vote against the renewal of the ERTE?” And Garriga has repeated the question to gain a few seconds: “I am going to vote against the renewal of the ERTE … as always we …”

At that time, the journalist intervened again to give some more context: “It is that this situation that you have described of the families … you know that the ERTEs have protected many families who were economically in a very serious situation. Why do you vote against these grants? “

“Because we don’t have a broad brush policy. We are not going to support any proposal, in this case from the socialist party, which only intends to be a media measure when we are aware that these ERTES have to be negotiated in another way and that …

