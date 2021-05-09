Garrick Higgo makes double in the Canary Islands

05/09/2021 at 6:44 PM CEST

The young man South African Harrick HIggo, he will not easily forget the three weeks he has spent in the Canary Islands, on the occasion of the three tournaments held on the European Tour on Canarian soil.

Higgo took the victory this Sunday in the Canary Islands Championship, a tournament played in the Tenerife field of Costa Adeja, which was repeating headquarters for the second consecutive week.

The young gamer who is about to turn 22, overwhelmed his rivals to take the victory, with 255 hits (-27) in a brilliant final day of 64 hits (-7), leaving his pursuers six shots behind.

Third win on the European Tour

Higgo added this Sunday his third victory on the European Tour in just 26 appearances, and makes him the South African who achieves three victories more quickly without counting the ‘Greats’ and equals the record of Tiger Woods to achieve in the fewest number of tournaments three victories on the circuit.

He reaches the fifth position of the ‘Race to Dubai’ and approaches the 50 best in the world that would entitle him to participate in the most important tournaments in the world. “It’s amazing how well I played today,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard on little things, and now I feel like I can get to where I want to go, & rdquor ;, commented the promising young South African which is already a reality.

Arnaus, the best Spanish

The best Spaniard in Costa Adeje was Adri Arnaus from Barcelona, ​​who came to lead the tournament on Friday, although he could not keep up on Saturday, with 72 strokes. On Sunday, his 65 impacts (-6) took him that valuable fourth place.

The one from Moià repeats a Top10 on the European Tour for the second consecutive week, and every time he seems more prepared to achieve his first victory on the European Tour.

Regarding the rest of Spaniards, another promising youngster, Alejandro Del Rey, finished ninth, with 266 (-18), Alfredo García-Heredia, twelfth (-17), while Adrián Otaegui and the recent professional, Edu Rousaud, finished in 34th place, with 271 impacts (-13.