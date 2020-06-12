Cruz Ibero, former handball coach, in the nineties.

At 18 years old, Mateo Garralda thought that he did everything well, as a good teenager. His mentality in the locker room, he recalls, was to hear, see and be silent. “I tried everything my body gave me, like a mule. I would come, change, and get to work. My relationship with the rest of the team was neither good nor bad ”, acknowledges the 50-year-old former handball player, world champion in 2005 and current coach of Chile. Until one day, in the midst of training with Spain Junior prior to a championship, the coach, Cruz Ibero, called him to chapter. “Look, Mateo, it is not enough to be a good player,” he said from teacher to student. “You are going to do your thing, but you must get much more involved, connect with your peers and bring together wills for a common goal.”

That warning surprised young Garralda, a hammer by now in a brilliant generation. “I thought I was doing things right, but that talk gave me a point that I was not able to see until then,” he confesses. Those words stuck with him. They did not provoke, of course, an immediate change in attitude, nor a rejection; let things flow. “Instinctively, I waited for the moment to come, I didn’t impose myself on anyone,” he says. “And a year and a half later, the Granollers [su club] it was completely renewed and left a very young squad. There I did step forward, and I felt very comfortable. It was the turning point ”, he points out.

Cruz Ibero’s words had leveraged and awakened the collective spirit of the right side. “He was very fond of me because we were from the same town. He took me in palmitas, he demanded me, ”says the Navarrese, who admits that he has not known about him for a long time. “Yes, I have spoken to his son, who was born during the Junior World Cup in 1989, in Galicia. Her father was not there and everyone on the team saw how he suffered. 30 years ago that was normal, he was not the only one who lost the birth of a son due to a sporting responsibility ”, points out the seven-time medalist with Spain, seventh with the most international matches (233) and ninth top scorer (593), in addition of winner of six European Cups and eight of Leagues.

Cruz Ibero has been removed from handball and spotlights for a quarter of a century. It is hard to find him. In 1995, when his two-year stint in the national team ended, he left and moved away. “I did not want to go with the bag to tour the world,” he now says at 70 from France, where the pandemic has caught him. “The truth is that I don’t remember that conversation with Mateo. It was that I had many with him ”, he says sincerely. “I was a junior coach for six years and I was always more concerned with personal training than sports. So I talked to them a lot. “

Technician of a golden generation

A golden litter passed through his hands and teachings, with Garralda, David Barrufet or Enric Masip, twice world runners-up in lower categories, the germ of the first major medals, the European silver and the 1996 Olympic bronze. Juan de Dios Román’s assistant in Atlético, coach of the historic Helios and goalkeeper-coach of Bofarull. “I once saw a video where former players rated former managers. One said of me that he was like a father. At first it affected me a little, but it was true, ”he says. “I remember it very didactic and passionate. He was very moved by emotions, he was all heart. In this I look like him ”, defines Garralda. However, handball was soon over for this man from Pamplona, ​​who continued to be a teacher of Physical Education until his retirement.

Cruz Ibero’s lesson to his disciple in the late eighties is the same one that Mateo Garralda had to give decades later to his players when he became manager of teams in 2012. “I have done it twice. I told them the same thing they said to me. That the more sports weight, the more responsibility you have with your teammates to lead, push and know how to take a step back. They understood it and the change was spectacular ”, he congratulates himself now from Santiago de Chile, where he arrived in 2016 and aspires to stay until the Pan-American Games in 2023, happy in the city and fascinated by the Atacama desert.

Perhaps in that reprimand of Cruz Ibero, one of the best gestures and anecdotes in the career of a guy as volcanic as Garralda was conceived. As soon as he landed in Barcelona with the Olympic bronze from Atlanta 96, he went to a goldsmith who lived near his home and asked him to cut his medal in two to give half to Enric Masip, to whom he had promised after breaking a toe in the previous European. Luckily, the silversmith, astonished at such a commission, proposed to cut it by the edge with a saw to smooth the mess. When the two met again in the Barça locker room, the Navarrese handed him the package as if he were bringing some chocolates bought at the last moment at the airport and the Catalan, when he discovered what was inside, ran out looking for him with the shout of “you’re crazy”.