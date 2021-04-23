Garmin Venu 2 is renewed as a smartwatch for the most athletes

Renewing one of its latest lines of smart watches, Garmin presents the new Venu 2 and Venu 2S, two smartwatches designed for the most athletic users and those who seek to know their body, standing out for offering advanced active physiological monitoring 24 hours a day.

Despite not offering an excessive aesthetic change with its predecessor, we will notice some changes in these new watches. And it is that equipped with an AMOLED touch panel protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a stainless steel bezel, this time we can find two different screen sizes, with a sphere of 40mm and a 1.1 inch screen and resolution of 360 x 360 pixels for Venu 2S, and a sphere of 45mm 1.3 inch screen and 416 x 416 pixels for the Venu 2.

But those will not be the only changes. In addition to the features included in the original Venu, with a heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, ambient light sensor, pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor, and new sleep scores and information. with Firtbeat Analytic, this series will also include new workouts with on-screen animationsas well as activity profiles for HIIT (or high intensity interval training), indoor hiking, bouldering and climbing; or the physical age system, with which the watch “calculates the body’s age” based on your activity, resting heart rate, chronological age, and body fat percentage or BMI.

Thus, both have classifications of water resistance up to 5 ATM, protected against not only splashes or shower water, but also allowing us to carry out swimming, snorkeling or diving activities equivalent to a depth of 50 meters; what’s more geolocation technologies such as GPS, Glonass and Galileo, which will offer us highly accurate tracking even in the most populated or wooded areas.

On the other hand, to the already common smart functions of smartwatches, with the possibility of showing notifications or performing small remote control actions for connected smartphones, we will add WiFi connectivity that, together with its internal storage for up to 650 songs, will allow us to import our playlists from platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer, directly from the clock.

Finally, the company assures us that both watches will have an «improved battery life» with fast recharge and a battery saving mode, increasing up to 11 days of autonomy for the Venu 2 and up to 10 days for the Venu 2S, both under average use in their smartwatch mode.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find both smartwatches available through the official website of the brand, with shared prices for both models that will place this new family at 399.99 euros. Although it is expected that soon we can also find them available through other distributors such as Amazon, PcComponentes or El Corte Inglés.