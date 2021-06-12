Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE: runners connected at all times

Evolution of the famous multisport watch of the firm, it incorporates safety features for lovers of triathlon and the practice of various sports disciplines.

The new version of the Forerunner 945 model stands out for integrating the new LTE communication technology, which allows having all the security and monitoring functions in real time without the need to carry the phone with you, as well as music, Garmin Pay contactless payments and topographic maps. . In this sense, the watch allows users, whether training or competing, the possibility of asking for help when necessary and staying connected with their main contacts without the need to carry a mobile phone. Thus, if the user feels unsafe or the sports watch itself detects that an incident has occurred, the assistance and incident detection functions will send a message with its location to the previously chosen emergency contacts.

Garmin IERCC Emergency Center

The watch can automatically send the user’s name and location to Garmin IERCC, a professional emergency response coordination center with 24/7 staff available to contact and coordinate with emergency services or others to be able to provide the necessary assistance. Garmin IERCC will remain in contact with the athlete through two-way messages with the watch until the emergency situation is resolved.

LiveTrack

Thanks to the LiveTrack function, family and friends can follow the route in real time and even see the entire route previously planned by the user. During an activity, users can send pace and mileage updates to their contacts and receive motivational text and audio messages from viewers who are following the activity. In order to use the functions connected to LTE, a subscription plan is required that can be accessed from 6.99 euros per month.

Multisport

This multisport device allows the user to be ready for any challenge, from swimming in open water to doing long workouts or races. Thanks to it, it is possible to be aware of the training load or, even, of advanced running dynamics, among which are: cadence, contact time with the ground, stride length, vertical ratio, vertical oscillation and power. It also offers pre-installed full-color TopoActive maps optimized for at-a-glance navigation and location tracking and the Climb Pro function, which provides real-time information on the unevenness of the route, which translates into managing the effort along the way. In turn, it is equipped with a Pulse Ox sensor, which measures the body’s oxygen absorption capacity both for acclimatization to altitude and for better sleep control. To all this, new statistics are added in the intervals and training on the track, taking into account if the runner has gone faster or slower than he had anticipated.

Music

The Forerunner 945 LTE invites you to download and store up to 1,000 songs and synchronize playlists over WiFi from streaming music services such as Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify5 and, thanks to Garmin Pay technology, make contactless payments directly from the watch.

Smaller

This runner watch is presented with a somewhat smaller size (44.4 x 44.4 x 13.9 mm) than the previous version, with the same screen and identical autonomy: up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, 36 hours in GPS mode and up to 60 hours in Ultratrac mode. It can be purchased alone or in pack mode with two chest bands (HRM-PROTM and HRM-Swim), and is available in three colors: black, white and black / yellow (pack).

Other benefits

For example, the customization of workouts using Garmin Coach 2.0, which allows you to prepare a race for distances of 5k, 10k or 21k. Specifically, the user has the guidance of three expert trainers and free training plans that adapt to the user and their goals. For its part, PacePro technology allows you to plan the strategy to follow on the day of the race by offering a pace guide through GPS based on a route or distance selected using the Garmin Connect application. Forerunner 945 LTE, along with the PacePro feature, provides slope-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity, based on altitude, based on your pace strategy. At the same time, it is provided with GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO simultaneously, which translates into having location with total accuracy via satellite, providing optimum precision even in the most complicated areas.

With regard to physiological parameters, it includes VO2 max, which makes it possible to determine how the body is adapting to high altitudes in high altitude sports and expeditions. It also has the Body Battery energy monitor, which uses a combination of stress, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep and activity data to calculate the body’s energy reserves at any time, and thus, to be able to plan the day optimizing activity and rest times. And for women, you have, from Garmin Connect, the possibility of being able to track both the menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

Availability and price

Forerunner 945 LTE will be available for sale later this summer. Part of a price of 649.99 euros.

www.garmin.com