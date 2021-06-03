Garmin Forerunner 55 and Forerunner 945 LTE, prices

Garmin Forerunner 55 and Forerunner 945 LTE are two new models with which the great world specialist in heart rate monitors expands its series of smart watches focused on monitoring health and sports activity.

Garmin Forerunner 55

This model will replace the current Forerunner 45 as the entry level to the most basic and inexpensive heart rate monitors in the series. It has a screen of 1.04 inch diameter with a resolution of 208 x 208 pixels, 42 mm chassis and a weight of only 37 grams.

The watch has a Gps Built-in to track your running stats like distance, pace, and intervals. There’s a heart rate sensor to alert the user of any anomaly. Garmin has included a free coach service, which includes expert plans for running and other modes like swimming, Pilates, and yoga.

The watch has a security feature that allows the user to share their location in real time with emergency contacts. Like any smart watch, it allows synchronization with smartphones and check text messages, social network updates or control music playback connected to a smartphone, but without having to use the smart phone. New watch faces and apps can also be downloaded from the Garmin Connect IQ store.

Although the battery capacity has not been detailed, the autonomy of the watch will be up to two weeks with a single charge, while with the GPS activated the charge will be reduced to 20 hours. The Garmin Forerunner 55 will be available in black, white, and aqua color straps. Its official price is $ 199.99 and is now available on the manufacturer’s website in the United States.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

The better and more expensive of the two heart rate monitors presented is compatible with Garmin Pay, has enough storage capacity for 1,000 songs (including the ability to store music from Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer for offline playback) and includes full color maps for that you do not get lost when you go for a run. It has built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring and other added features over the Garmin Forerunner 55, such as the Pulse Ox or the V02 max. It is also compatible with chest bands.

It includes more activity profiles and lots of parameter information for all types of sports, race time, step frequency, vertical movement or contact time with the ground. Its chassis is waterproof up to 5 ATM and the battery life reaches 2 weeks when used in smart watch mode, 36 hours in GPS mode and 10 hours in GPS mode with music.

The 945 is a model already marketed, so we see the novelty of this version in its very name “LTE”, that is, it has its own SIM to support 4G broadband networks and so on. become independent from smartphones. In most smartwatches, this feature is used to send messages or make calls, but this model adds another useful use for emergency situations, where the watch will keep in touch with the Garmin emergency response coordination center and will keep family and friends updated on the user’s location.

Of course, it is also compatible with smartphones and can be synchronized with them to receive notifications from smartphones to display emails, SMS and other alarms directly on the watch. Packed with features this Forerunner 945 LTE, although its price is much higher: $ 649.99.

Both models are available in the United States and we hope to see them very soon in Spain and other countries. Especially attractive for our taste is the Garmin Forerunner 55, a basic model, but ideal for its adjusted price For the user looking for heart rate monitor and smartwatch functions with the usual manufacturer quality.

And if you don’t want to wait, Spanish retailers sell models as interesting as the previous Forerunner 45 version, currently on sale for only 149 euros.