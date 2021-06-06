Garment game, Celia Lora thrills with her new video on YT | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model Celia Lora is quite known for carrying out her big ideas in every show she attends and this time she used that gift to create a fun video on her own channel. Youtube.

That’s right, the beautiful Mexican influencer decided it would be an excellent idea to invite three of her fellow Acapulco shore the Reality show from Mtv that made him take off in fame and thus be able to play a Big Bang together in which many interesting questions were answered and other quite striking activities were also carried out for the users.

In the video we can see that all the Reality colleagues get along in an excellent way, in addition to what they were sharing some of the most intense secrets within the show, such as hidden desires and some other things that they would have wanted to do, revealing some truths that nobody expected.

We recommend that you do not miss the video for anything in the world because in it you can enjoy the company of Alex Lora’s beautiful daughter, as well as see how she gets along with her fellow cast members in situations that became quite funny and also attractive for the following.

And it is that the young people decided that there would be a new rule one in which they would lose a garment of their set and it was something that ended up happening, so one of the participants was completely in their underwear and one of the girls too.

We would tell you exactly what happens but we will be ending your experience because in truth it would be best for you to observe completely in case you are an admirer to tell her at the time you will spend some excellent moments with her and that is for sure.

The beautiful Celia continues to take advantage of her fame by publishing some videos in which she presents different industries that provide services and sell products and that can take them directly to your home.

This situation began when we all had to stay at home and the industries began to worry about how to continue with their production in addition to helping people not to leave home and keep safe.

In Show News we will take care of continuing to share the best information to tell Laura so that you do not miss it at any time in addition to her new curiosities and the new programs in which she will be participating so that you do not miss them either and you can observe them enjoy once more wish excellent personality.