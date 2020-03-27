Cristian Garin He was living what seemed like the final season of his takeoff as a player. It is true that its margin for improvement on the predominant surface of the circuit, cement, is still very large, and that the clay continues to serve as a refuge, but that way of maintaining and surpassing what it had done last season served as an indicator. of the conclusion that was being reached. The Chilean, now confined and unable to play, reviews his progression with ATP, with a final reflection that more and more players share in relation to victory or defeat.

The start of the year, very good after some first disappointments. “I did not think I would win two competitions in the first two months of the year, but if I had a good performance, I felt I was playing very well and although the preseason was not that long, I trained my physique a lot. Australia was not good for me but I think I had a little bit of bad luck in the frames and I lacked a little bit to win, but I was able to stay calm. When I got to play on the ground, my level was still good but on slow tracks I adapted much better. I played well, I competed at a great level “

Garín self-criticizes the Australian tour in 2019 and 2020. “It has been two years now that in Australia the same thing happens to me, that I do not adapt well, I have difficult matches, in the ATP Cup I played three very hard matches, then I fell with who was a finalist. In Australia I fell with Raonic, it was rare because I felt like I was playing well and obviously when things don’t finish, we always try to see well what we lacked to continue working and calmly in those negative moments. It was not easy, because nobody likes to lose, but I think that when I lose now I can take it easy and continue the next day with more desire: this is what tennis is all about, doing it day by day, week by week. “

Stability as a pillar in your day to day. “I always try to keep my life the same, I have the same friends as always, and I am very stable outside. Tennis is something that is in my head at all times and I think about how to keep improving; that has led me to be where I am I am much more eager than before than when perhaps I had a worse ranking The fear of winning and losing is always there, but you have to know how to live with it, defend points, in the weeks that you want to do well and it doesn’t work out, but that At this level we are playing, it takes second place. I focus on myself, and on how I play tennis, that is the most important thing, to be able to compete. “

A speech and firm regarding the ups and downs of the competition. “I always want more, but I am calm and happy with this classification and we have to keep fighting. I have a great team behind that have the same desire as me and that gives me energy and that is key. In defeats we are self-critical, and victories They make us happy, but we try to make sure that nothing misleads us, that we follow the same line and that this way of working is what I like. “

