Garín, Rublev and Fognini go to the second round of Monte Carlo without giving up a set

The Chilean Cristian Garin, the russian Andrey Rublev and italian Fabio Fognini They reached the knockout stages of the 1,000 ATP Monte Carlo Masters this Wednesday with quick victories and in two sets that placed them in the decisive part of the table.

Garín beat the Australian in just over an hour and a half John millman by 6-1 and 6-4. After a first set in which he was never disturbed by his rival and in which he broke his serve on three occasions, the Chilean had to put one more gear to close the match in the second.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth seed, will be his rival in the second round. They have only played once, in Hamburg in 2020 also on gravel, with the Greek’s victory in three rounds.

Rublev defeated the Italian Salvatore caruso 6-3 and 6-2 and his rival in the second round will leave the duel between the Spanish Roberto Bautista and the American Tommy Paul.

Fognini, current champion of the tournament, placed a 6-3 and 6-3 to the Australian Jordan thompson and expect an opponent between the Serbian Filip Krajinovic and the Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero.