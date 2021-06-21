Garín got off the Tokyo Olympics

The list of casualties for Tokyo Olympics 2021 not to grow. In fact, every day a new player is met who decides to drop out of participating in one of the most important events in world sport. In this case it was Cristian Garin, who communicated that he will not be part of the event. “I have sad news to tell you. After deeply analyzing it with my team, I have made the tough decision not to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games. Representing my country and above all participating in the Olympic Games has always been a dream for me and it was the main axis of my planning in 2020. However, due to the instability of this year and the established conditions I have made this decision, “he wrote in a post on his Instagram account.