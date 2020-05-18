Gargoyles, mythological heroes (or Gargoyles, as it was also known in Spain) is one of the most iconic and best-remembered series of the 90s. It was a real creative bombshell that mixed mythology, science fiction and dramas literally out of Shakespearean tragedies, with a style and tone much more dark that separated it from other Disney productions.

If you sign up now at Disney + you will enjoy a 15% discount on your annual subscription, which comes out to about € 5.80 per month, a very good price.

Thanks to its inclusion in the Disney + catalog, Gargoyles It has gained a new upturn in popularity among fans who originally enjoyed it in its first broadcasts and also among new viewers. In a recent interview, the series’ co-creator and main driver Greg Weisman He has talked about what the future of the series could be.

Weisman believes that from Disney they would want to reboot in the style of the new series of DuckTales that premiered in 2017, but that if he depended on the story, Gargoyles would continue where he stayed after the second season. “[El reboot] it wouldn’t be my first choice. I am not saying that I would refuse, but I am very proud of the work we did and I don’t think it needs a reboot, “Weisman explained to Polygon.

The creator dropped that he would be open to continue the animation series with a tone similar to that of the first two seasons. “I would like to do more. In a world with a streaming service, where you already have 65 episodes, I would just see it as season 3 of Gargoyles. But it is not a decision that I can make. “

The Gargoyles series and its spin-offs that we never saw

Both Weisman and most fans tend to leave the canon of Gargoyles a third season known as The Goliath Chronicles and which led to the cancellation of the series due to its tone and themes so far removed from the two original seasons and the original creative team was not involved in its production.

What do you think? Would you like new seasons to come Gargoyles Or should there be a completely new reboot like the one done for Patoaventuras?

.