Gareth Southgate, the architect of the new England

07/04/2021

Gareth Southgate has become the second English coach in history to lead the team of the ‘three lions’ consecutively to the semifinals of a World Cup and a European Championship.

Southgate led the English team to the semifinal in the last World Cup in Russia – they lost to Croatia (2-1) – and now they have managed to take them to the penultimate match at the European Championship. They will face Denmark on Wednesday.

The only coach to achieve this was Sir Alf Ramsey, the English coach who led the 1966 world title and then was in the semi-final of the 1968 Eurocup in Italy, but lost 1-0 to Yugoslavia.

This Wednesday will be England’s third semi-final in a European Championship, since from 1968, he played it at home in 1996 after beating Spain in the penalty shoot-out, which was later eluded against Germany at Wembley.

The 4-0 victory in Rome against Ukraine was also their most comprehensive victory in direct elimination matches at a major tournament.

Harry Kane, captain of the ‘three lions’ team, is already the second highest gunner in the history of England in major competitions with nine goals, tied with Alan Shearer and one by Gary Lineker.