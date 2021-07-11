Gareth Southgate recognizes that his only goal is the championship

Coach Gareth southgate of the England National Team, recognized that their only objective is to lift the championship, when they are measured this Sunday in Wembley to its similar of Italy in the final of Euro 2021.

We are in a final and we are here to win it. I’m glad how we’ve represented people and the legacy that there has been, but now the important thing is to bring the title home tomorrow, “Southgate said.

The English coach, who has qualified England for its first European Championship final in its history, received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II thanking him for the tournament and wishing him luck in the final against Italy.

It was great to receive a letter from the Queen and the Prime Minister, addressed to the entire team. We also had a great send-off when we left St George’s Park. All the neighbors came out and lined up to say goodbye to us, so you get an idea of ​​what this means. “

In addition, Southgate also spoke about his fans whistling the rivals’ anthem at Wembley and what the song ‘Three Lions’, from the famous’ It’s Coming Home’ means for the country and for the team.

