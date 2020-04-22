Despite the isolation, the lack of activity and their shorts with the leadership of Real Madrid, Gareth Bale was active in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by having a noble gesture with the hospital in which he was born.

The figure of the Merengue and his wife Emma donated half a million pounds (more than $ 600,000) at Wales University Hospital, health entity in which the player from Cardiff. The main objective of the economic transfer is to contribute to the fights against the COVID-19 virus.

“I want to thank everyone who is sacrificing to fight this coronavirus pandemic”Said the striker on his social networks. Through a statement, the British state social security thanked “the legend of the Real Madrid and the Wales selection, Gareth Bale, and his wife, Emma, ​​for your big donation to Wales University Hospital“

“It is Gareth and Emma’s wish that this money be used in response to COVID-19, and they want to return something to their country, since Gareth was born in the maternity hospital, “added the document. “I want to give a huge thank you to Gareth, Emma and his entire family for this fantastic donation. It fills our hearts that they have decided to give something back to the local hospital to thank them for the services they have provided both to them and to their family and friends.“Concluded Len Richards, manager of the health system of Cardiff and from the hospital.

Waiting for confirmation about the possible return to soccer activity in Spain Following the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the daily Marca of the Iberian capital announced that the attacker with a past in the Tottenham heads the list of expendables, or blacklist, as the aforementioned media named it, from the campus it leads Zinedine Zidane.

The Welsh striker, among his repeated injuries and for some short circuits with the French technical director, lost ground in recent time and it will not be the first pass market in which the “for sale” sign will be displayed. His high salary is one of the main drawbacks, so the chinese football It appears as one of his possible options to continue his career.