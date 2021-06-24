Gareth Bale, the biggest fear for Denmark

06/24/2021 at 5:56 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The speed of their counterattacks, their collective spirit and Gareth Bale are the aspects of Wales that worry Denmark the most for next Saturday’s game in Amsterdam. The red dragons are completing a decent Eurocup and in the second round they have not fallen any big ‘bogeyman’.

Denmark starts as the favorite but if Gareth Bale is plugged in, anything is possible. Let them tell Turkey that they suffered their only good match of the three in the group stage. But often one. Two world-class assists to give the red dragons the victory.

The Danes are not wrong in worrying about the Real Madrid winger who this season has played on loan at Tottenham. “He is a fantastic player, he has shown it for many years. It’s hard to stop and has a star & rdquor ;, noted Danish player Daniel Wass. “It is world class. He almost always gets the best out of Wales, He loves to play for his national team, where he has his place and they give him affection & rdquor ;, added the Danish coach.

Intermittent

Wales, golf … and little else. Bale is the irregularity per flag. Intermittency as a way of life. In the debut against Switzerland he was not seen, against Turkey he looked like Messi and against Italy the dark part of Gareth was seen again. Missing. Wales will need their version against the Turks. There he did pull the car.

He assisted Ramsey with a long pass that broke three lines of hit, caused a penalty that missed and when the game was more uphill with Turkey overturned to tie, he took an individual play from the hat, sat down three defenders and gave away the 2 -0. An exhibition that served to pass. We will see in eighths.