In England they claim that Gareth Bale could leave the team after the expiration of his contract.

Real Madrid is silent for a minute after the death of Kobe Bryant.

Photo:



Twitter: @realmadrid

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 15, 2020, 07:41 p.m.

As if the uncertainty of not knowing when to return to competition in Spain was not enough, Real Madrid adds a new concern: it does not know what to do with the situation of Gareth Bale. According to reports in the English press, the winger from Welsh would leave Real Madrid for free at the end of his contract.

The British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’ assured that the merengue team wants to get rid of the footballer as soon as possible and despite not having formal offers for the player, they would make the decision to let him go for free in 2022.

It is also stated that one of the options that Real Madrid raises is to have income by selling two of its players with good prices in the market: James Rodríguez and Gareth Bale. And due to the economic crisis and the urgency to hire new reinforcements, the merengue club would be willing to lower Bale’s price in the market, with the aim of obtaining some economic benefit before the contract ends.

Teams such as Newcastle, Manchester United and even Tottenham, have shown interest in the Welsh footballer, because if they go out for free, the only drawback they would have to sign Bale is his high salary. The player receives about 15 million euros in salary.

For now, Bale meets his return to training in Madrid, and in Spain they assure that the player does not have among his plans to leave the white team. Follow the novel …

