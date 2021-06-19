Gareth Bale hints at his return to Real Madrid

The Welsh Gareth Bale, of Real Madrid, assured this Saturday that he is prepared to work next year with Carlo Ancelotti in the Madrid club and that he has “a great relationship” with the Italian coach.

Asked if he feels ready to work with Ancelotti again, Bale answered with a “yes” and added, with a smile, that he has “no other option”, since “Ancelotti will be Madrid’s manager next year” and he he is “a Madrid player”.

“I can only say that I have a great relationship with him. He is a great coach and will do great things at Madrid,” said Bale, at the press conference prior to the Italy-Wales, which closes group A of the Eurocup.

The Welsh team, coached by Robert Page, is playing first place against an Italy that Bale considers strong, but not invincible.

“We will try to win our group. Playing at Wembley in the round of 16 would be nice for our fans. Winning with Turkey is something we needed, now we have more confidence. The victories bring confidence and this will help us against an Italy that is very strong,” he said.

Gareth Bale response when asked about Roberto Mancini comparing Cymru with @stokecity. “I never knew Stoke were that good” pic.twitter.com/ssFfamFYPW – TheWelshDragon (@ TheWelshDragon9) June 19, 2021

“It will be difficult, Italy plays offensive football. But that does not mean that they do not have weaknesses. There are aspects that we can take advantage of, we hope to play perfectly,” he added.

He stressed that Wales’ strength is “the union of the dressing room, the will to fight and the team spirit” and said that, on a personal level, they feel fit despite playing two games in a week.

“I feel good, it was two tough games, but I’m ready to play. We can’t look too far, so we have to think game by game.”