Gareth Bale applauds Wales despite defeat

ROME.

The Welsh star Gareth Bale, considered this Saturday, after the defeat of Wales against Italy on the last date of the Eurocup group stage (1-0), which “The essential thing is to have managed to finish second” of Group A, and therefore achieve the ticket to eighths.

We knew it would be a very difficult game, from the start. You had to defend a lot, run a lot. We wanted to look for a good result, but the essential thing is to have managed to finish second, “said the attacker belonging to Real Madrid in statements to ITV.

“The red card (to the Welshman Ethan Ampudu in the 55th minute) was a lack of luck. We had to work even harder to ensure we did not receive another goal, because we knew we had a favorable goal difference (with Switzerland)”added Bale, who referred to his missed chance with everything in favor in the second half.

I couldn’t control the ball enough. But in the end that does not change anything because we would also have finished second “, he sentenced.

