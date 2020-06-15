Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As you probably know, Free Fire is a very popular mobile title. Unfortunately, within the large number of people who play the title around the world there are many who use cheats or hacks in order to gain a competitive advantage. Garena works hard to eliminate cheats, but he needs the support of his players, so today the company shared how users can help end this problem.

Through a post on the game’s official Twitter account, Garena shared a tutorial to report hackers and players using any program that modifies the title.

You can report a suspicious player for using traps on the screen just when he has just defeated you. It is only necessary to touch the red icon with an exclamation point and then select the “Trap” option and finally touch the “Confirm” button. After this simple process, Garena will monitor this player and decide if he will be suspended.

Similarly, Garena reiterated that the suspensions for the use of hacks are permanent, which means that it will no longer be possible to play with the banned account.

Do you want to know how to report hackers? 🤔 We leave you a guide! 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/cDrHuSjdN9 – Free Fire LATAM 🌊🌞 (@freefirelatino) June 12, 2020

Garena has already deleted hundreds of thousands of accounts

All of this effort to eradicate mobile gaming cheats began several days ago, when the developer in charge of the title mentioned that her commitment to ensuring a fair environment for all players is ongoing. According to the team, he even managed to suspend many accounts after a rebound in the use of cheats and hacks.

Well, the efforts continue and the total number of bananas continues to rise. Garena reports weekly the number of accounts deleted during said period and in the last one, which spanned from May 31 to June 6, the developer confirmed the definitive suspension of 282,753 accounts from the US, NA and SAC servers; that is, from the American region.

Garena will also punish those who disconnect from the games

The company also took the opportunity to talk about the recent measures they implemented to prevent users from logging out in order to, in most cases, avoid the consequences of the defeats.

According to the information, if the player disconnects from an online game, a bot will take control of his character for 10 seconds, during which the player can reconnect without penalty. Otherwise, the game will take the disconnection as AFK (Away From Keyboard or Away From Keyboard), which means the game will be recorded as defeat.

Likewise, if during the game the player remains connected, but no movement is registered, the system will take this as an AFK interrupt and it will be determined as a defeat.

You should try to avoid falling into AFK disconnections, since if you have 3 AFK records in your history, you will receive a warning, and after 8 disconnections of this type you will not be able to participate in Squad Duel qualifiers temporarily.

What do you think about Garena’s measures to ensure a better online game? Have you ever suffered an AFK disconnection? Tell us in the comments.

Summer is about to begin and Free Fire will celebrate in style. Among these celebrations is the launch of a music video.

