Gareca renews: how Peru’s forward looks like in the Copa América without Paolo Guerrero and Raúl Ruidíaz



Paolo Guerrero has 34 goals for the national team, while Raúl Ruidíaz has collaborated with 4 goals.

Photo: Ernesto Benavides / . / .

Peru presented its call for the Copa América 2020. Many were taken by surprise by the absence of Paolo Guerrero and Raúl Ruidíaz on the list, two usual forwards in recent years. Especially Guerrero, emblem of the national team.

Ricardo Gareca has not ruled them out, it should be noted. Paolo Guerrero He arrived with physical problems at the concentration, beyond the fact that he played against Colombia and Ecuador. In fact, he has only played 90 minutes once in 2021, right before the coffee country. Because of that, the coach preferred to give him rest so that he can regain the best possible physical condition.

For his part, Ruidíaz played a few minutes coming off the bench against Colombia and remained seated in Quito. His absence is a technical decision. The Seattle Sounders forward is the second leading scorer in MLS this season. He hasn’t stopped scoring in the United States, but historically he hasn’t been able to back up those numbers in the national team.

Ricardo Gareca called up four forwards, two of them from the local tournament. We put the magnifying glass on them below.

One goal! 🤝 These are the footballers summoned by professor Ricardo Gareca to play the @CopaAmerica 2021. # UnidosSomosMásFuertes # ArribaPerú – Peruvian Selection 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) June 10, 2021

Peru forwards for the Copa América

The four forwards that Ricardo Gareca called up for the 2020 Copa América are the following:

Gianluca Lapadula: He was the hero of the triumph against Ecuador, and starts as the favorite to start in the debut against Brazil. He played 37 Serie A matches and scored 8 goals for Benevento, one of the relegated teams. He has scored regularly in Italian football.

Luis Iberico: the Melgar striker made his senior team debut against Ecuador. Add 3 goals in 7 games in the local tournament. He has good ball control and usually defines the plays in a good way.

Alex Valera: has not yet debuted with the senior team. He plays with Universitario de Deportes, a club in which he has scored 4 goals in 13 games this season. His double against Independiente del Valle in Copa Libertadores stands out. Accompany the plays well.

Santiago Ormeño: Mexican-Peruvian player, who was not taken into account by El Tri, but by Gareca. He exploded in the last season, in which he became Puebla’s top scorer with 17 goals in 36 games. He received his first call. Player with good physique, a lot of power. A predator in the area.

Peru will explore new options on its attack front, as it will need a broader universe of possibilities by the time the South American Qualifiers resume towards Qatar 2022.

The bicolor is in last gear, and he must urgently straighten his step if he wants to continue dreaming of qualifying for the World Cup for the second consecutive edition. The Copa América is the ideal opportunity to observe and evaluate new names for the attack. Peru renews itself.