Gareca looks at the local league: new recruits to the Peruvian team



Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho June 2, 2021, 10:42 am

The strategist completes a total of 60 players for the Copa América preliminary list.

The Peruvian team extended its preliminary roster for the Copa América to 60 players on Tuesday, with the inclusion of ten new players, most of them from Peru’s first division clubs. From this extensive list will come the final roster that will travel to the tournament, whose new headquarters is Brazil, chosen urgently after Argentina and Colombia resigned from their organization. The ten new players called up by coach Ricardo Gareca are Alejandro Duarte (Sporting Cristal) and Jeferson Nolasco (César Vallejo), and defenders Ricardo Lagos (Alianza Lima), Johan Madrid (Sporting Cristal) and Giancranco Chávez (Sporting Cristal).

Also midfielder Jairo Concha (Alianza Lima) and forwards Matías Succar (LASK-AUS), Fernando Pacheco (Juventude-BRA), José Rivera (Cusco) and Kevin Sandoval (Cienciano). The expansion of Peru’s preliminary squad list for the Copa América was announced moments after Gareca ended his press conference prior to the match against Colombia, corresponding to the seventh day of the South American qualifying qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The great novelty in the provisional call-up is the inclusion of the Mexican Puebla striker Santiago Ormeño, grandson of the Peruvian nationalized Mexican goalkeeper Walter Ormeño, who participated in the 1949 Copa América with the Blanquirroja.

EFE