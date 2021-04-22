Gareca denies having Santiago Ormeño on Peru’s preliminary list for the Copa América

The Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca on the Peruvian Selection, assured that Santiago Ormeño from Club Puebla in Liga MX, it is not considered in the previous list of 50 elements for the America’s Cup 2021.

At no point did I say that Ormeño is on the list of 50 players. I said that it is in consideration of us and is being observed “, were the words of Ricardo Gareca.

The coach spoke at a press conference, where he came out to deny the notes that came out in recent days, where they placed striker Santiago Ormeño on the preliminary list of 50 players from Peru for the Copa América.

¡ ! ❌ Ricardo Gareca spoke about the possible convocation of Santiago Ormeño to Peru: “At no time did I say that Ormeño is on the list of 50 players. I said it is in consideration of us and is being watched “pic.twitter.com/uTqk98NTlq – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 21, 2021

Ricardo Gareca was direct in his message by assuring that they have been following him and observing his development in recent months, but that he is not considered to be part of this pre-list for this summer’s cup.

