In the midst of the epidemic by coronavirusThis is good news: in our country a pollinating gardens project is being promoted for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity. Furthermore, this effort is focused to preserve bees and butterflies —In Latin America the population of these species has fallen 30%.

The good news – although it is only just starting – was announced by Semarnat (Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources), which works in conjunction with CDMX’s Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (SECTEI).

Pollinators

Before we begin to explain what is going on with the project, it is worth remembering that pollinators —The species that allow pollen to travel between flowers – are important because they maintain the high genetic diversity in a region.

At least 20 thousand species contribute with this fundamental action, such as domestic and wild bees, bumblebees, wasps, beetles, hummingbirds, bats, among others.

Their chamba – so to speak – as pollinators contributes to the crop development (70%) and of the wild plants (80%). For example, there is the production of beans, broad beans, melons, watermelons, squash, cucumbers, oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, apples, pears, plums, tejocote and capulín; and other species like coffee, cocoa and vanilla.

Unfortunately, the deforestation, the indiscriminate use of pesticides in agriculture and climate change has caused the reduction of its population “Alarmingly”, according to Semarnat.

The Pollinator Project

Against this background and in order to conserve pollinatorss, Semarnat is designing the first express space on an area of ​​almost half a hectare, in Chilangas. In the groupers, mere Nurseries of Coyoacán.

The project contemplates the construction of a garden with a high diversity of honey plants and pollen producers – which are supposed to provide food for pollinators during the 356 days of the year.

“It will have more than 50 plant species, with orange, lemon, guava, plum, peach, apple and pear trees; bushes such as grass of the great tit or broom, fennel, horsetail, thunder, muicle, smell of night, azomiate, pomegranate and azalea; succulents such as aloe and cacti ”, explained the Semarnat.

In addition, the wild / medicinal herbaceous like pericón, mirasoles, cempasúchil, evergreen, dandelion, mullein, myrtle, verbena and chamomile.

And the ornamental such as lavender, dahlias, marigolds and rosemary, as well as climbing species such as pitahaya, coralillo and mantles.

By the way, although this is a government action, Semarnat reminded us that if we have a chance, we can build our own pollinator garden. How? Sowing plants that give food and refuge to the aforementioned species.