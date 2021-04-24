Garden Hotels guarantees the security of its facilities with IoT | News | Connectivity

The hotel Alcúdia Garden will offer its guests the possibility of Check indoor CO2 concentration using Internet of Things (IoT) technology and 0G networks. Specifically, Sigfox Y Nexmachina, specialist in digitization of companies through wireless technologies, have developed a pioneering solution for the Balearic hotel to reduce the risk of contagion by coronavirus indoors measuring CO2 concentration.

The transmission of aerosols (droplets suspended in the air after sneezing or talking) is one of the most common causes of contagion by Covid and has been shown to CO2 levels above 1,000 ‘parts per million’ or ppm, for its acronym in English (a common measure that indicates its concentration), considerably increase the risk of contagion through this route. Likewise, the accumulation of CO2 is a useful indicator for know the optimal ventilation time, minimize energy expenditure from excessive ventilation while ensuring a safe environment.

Exteriors of the Alcúdia Garden hotel.

The installation of these sensors together with the Sigfox network complements the “bubble” model that has been designed by the Garden Hotels group to provide a effect of security and tranquility to clients and tourists during their stay. This model has been achieved thanks to the installation of an environmental and surface purification system, manufactured in the United States and certified by NASA’s Space Foundation, whose system is based on oxidative photocatalysis, NCCTM technology (Natural Catalytic Converter), the nanotechnologymost advanced for air regeneration and treatment processes, through which fungi, spores, molds, bacteria, viruses (enveloped, such as coronaviruses, avian flu, influenza A-H1N1), allergens, pollutants are effectively eliminated , volatile organic compounds, solid particles in suspension, as well as bad odors, fumes, etc.

Sigfox and Nexmachina have deployed sensors in the hotel facilities (in common spaces, such as the dining room, cafeteria and reception) that constantly measure the CO2 concentration. The solution consists of the use of sensors compatible with the Sigfox 0G network. The devices emit an automatic alert when an excessive level of CO2 concentration in the building air is exceeded, indicating the optimal moment to ventilate the instance. The sensors used have a configurable measurement interval up to a minimum of 10 minutes and a battery life of more than 5 years.

Screenshots of the solution, showing the CO2 concentration in the hotel facilities.

The devices are characterized by their simplicity since they do not require prior installation, cables or connection via Wi-Fi or SIM telephony cards, as they rely on Sigfox’s 0G radio network. Therefore, the hotel’s maintenance staff is sure that it will be up and running even in the event of Internet outages.

The Balearic Government already includes in its manual of good practices for hoteliers the recommendation to measure the concentration of CO2 to prevent it from reaching 800 ppm

Practices like these will make it possible to take advantage of IoT technology and 0G connectivity to help ensure the safety of the tourist campaign before the arrival of summer. In this sense, The Balearic Government already includes in its manual of good practices for hoteliers the recommendation to measure the concentration of CO2 to prevent it from reaching 800 ppm. In the near future, it is expected that this recommendation will become mandatory for Balearic establishments.

According Gabriel Llobera, CEO of the Garden Hotels Group, “We want to continue marking the path of tourist innovation in Mallorca with projects that can apply the latest technology and guarantee a safe environment for all our clients and the destination.”

In the words of Rebecca Crowe, Managing Director of Sigfox in Spain, “The tourism sector is vital for the Spanish economy and we are pleased to have been able to deploy a pioneering and replicable solution that will undoubtedly help to face the summer season with more security guarantees”.