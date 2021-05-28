García shares lead with Spieth in the Charles Schwab Challenge

05/28/2021 at 7:19 AM CEST

EFE / Fort Worth

The Spanish Sergio garcia and the American Jordan Spieth signed a 63-stroke scorecard (-7) at the completion of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament, from the PGA Tour, which is held at the Colonial Club, in Forth Worth (Texas, USA) and they were placed with a two-shot advantage. García, who already won the tournament in the 2001 edition, his first PGA Tour title of the 11 he owns, was perfect with an eagle, the one he achieved on par 5 of the eleventh hole, in addition to making five birdies. He could have gotten another birdie on the last hole when he took a shot of less than five meters and the ball went over the rim of the cup, but did not land in the hole.

Garcia equaled the last 63 he had at Colonial when he claimed his first PGA Tour victory 20 years ago at the age of 21. But the Spanish golfer had already shone with the eagle that reached 567 meters, where he shot out of a bunker alongside to the green on the longest hole on the course. “It was quite windy. It was gusty, so it was not easy to throw some of the sticks,” Garcia said. “There were some tough holes, but I was able to get really good shots on those holes, and a couple of ups and downs when I needed them.” Spieth, who has also won the tournament, also had a day of birdies after making seven and finishing perfect, without the wind prevent him from playing his best game as Garcia did.

Americans Jason Kokrak and Eric Compton shared third place with a record of 64 strokes (-6), while compatriot Kramer Hickok and Brandt Snedeker along with Canadian Adam Hadwin tied for fifth. Compton, 41, the two-time heart transplant recipient who entered the field on a sponsor’s exemption, played bogey-free after birdies on the first two holes of his second outing on the PGA Tour this year. Failed cut on Honda Classic.

The Colombian Sebastian Muñoz stood out with a record of 67 strokes (-3) to top a list of six players who ranked eighth and be the best latin american golfer. Muñoz, although he started with a bogey on the fifth hole, then found his best rhythm of play and got four birdies in the second half of the round. His compatriot Camilo Villegas finished with a record of 69 strokes (-1), the same as the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann had to share the twenty-fourth place with 15 other players. The Mexicans Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer along with the Argentine Emiliano Grillo signed a 70-stroke card (even) that put them in fortieth place with 14 other golfers. The Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and the Spanish Rafael Cabrera did not have their best inspiration and finished with 73 strokes (+3) to drop to 87th place in the provisional classification, the same one occupied by the legendary American Phil Mickelson, 50, who last Sunday made history by being the oldest to win a major after winning the PGA Championship. Mickelson, the 2000 and 2008 Colonial champion, missed nine of 14 fairways, some with irons off the tee, without many options on the green, in a difficult starting round that followed emotionally draining days. Better was the defending champion of Colonial, the American Daniel Berger who registered 68 strokes (-2), who hopes to overcome the cut tomorrow, Friday.