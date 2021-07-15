García, satisfied after a traffic jam jeopardized his departure time

This was the first reflection he made Sergio garcia after delivering his card of 68 strokes, two under par. “Yes, it was a good lap. Very happy with it and obviously very happy with the ending. Even happier after how the morning started, where due to the terrible traffic, even though I left home with plenty of time, I needed a little help from a couple of very nice English policemen to make my way here in only 35-40 minutes for my tee time when I normally like to be around an hour and a half before tee time. I don’t know, we got stuck. We couldn’t move, and luckily, the police helped us a bit and we were able to get there on time. I was able to warm up very quickly, but well, because I played well! ”.

Borriol’s assessment of his card was as follows: “The truth is that I am delighted with how good the result has been. Obviously the course has been played a bit softer due to the rain in recent days, but it was quite a windy day … There were many difficult holes, where you had to hit very good shots and good long irons to the green. I am delighted to be able to finish birdie-birdie and two under in the day.

Sergio made it important for the rest of the week to have had a good start to the Open: “It’s always good. It doesn’t mean it’s just going to be your week, but obviously if you start off right, it gives you a little more confidence and in a way it frees you up a bit. I think I hit really good shots and I also made good putts here and there. In general it was a good day, solid, and I hope to continue in this vein for the rest of the week ”, he concluded.