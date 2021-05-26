García Paramés forgets the ghosts and places his Iberian fund as the most profitable of the year

The manager that he founded after leaving the entity belonging to the Acciona group, Cobas AM, turned four years old last February. A period in which García Paramés was not able to outperform the indices at an annual level or to achieve positive annual and accumulated returns. Now, however, its four equity mutual funds have accumulated returns of over 22% so far this year. A period that is still too short compared to the ideal time horizon for investing in the stock market with a ‘value’ bias if the philosophy of the manager itself is taken into account.

In these four years, the entity led by the Galician investor has not lost its cool, it has continued to bet on companies unknown to the general public and trusting that the market would price its investments. In his quarterly letters during this time, the use of concepts such as “intrinsic potential”, “safety margin” or “undervalued companies” was frequent and now that inflation and a change in central bank policies are beginning to be talked about, it seems that ‘value investing’ is once again gaining prominence compared to companies more focused on growth.

The entity that García Paramés directs has also suffered significant disbursements, especially in 2019 and 2020 as can be seen in the flow of their investment funds. Four complicated years not only in terms of profitability but also in capital flows that have not yet improved in 2021, despite the return figures achieved by the funds in recent months.

Because talking about Cobas Asset Management is talking about sound failures such as the Swiss bakery Arytza and the shipping company specialized in oil and gas transport Teekay in the last four years. Arytza, which is McDonald’s bread supplier, sold its North American division to Lindsay Goldberg in March for $ 850 million, or € 711 million. This 2021, Arytza revalued 61.3% and 135% in the last twelve months above the Swiss franc on the stock market and Teekay 70% in 2021, which boosts Paramés’s international portfolio. Since Paramés entered Aryzta in 2017, the bakery has stoned more than 80% of its market value.

Cobas Iberia, leader in 2021

On the Spanish stock market, the loudest ‘puncture’ by García Paramés was Duro Felguera after investing about a year and betting that the engineering firm would conduct its economic situation faster. Now, the Cobas Iberia investment fund achieves a return since the beginning of the year of 23.02%, well above the 14.9% of the Ibex 35 with dividends, which leaves it as the Spanish equity fund that does the best this 2021 ahead of the Sabadell España Bolsa, which achieves 22.27%, and Horos Value Iberia, which rents 21.08%. The average annualized profitability of the Paramés Spanish stock exchange vehicle continues to be -0.71% and -2.91% from the beginning.

Although the Cobas fund is a variable income product, with a minimum of 75%, the investment policy is open to also investing in fixed income assets “preferably public of issuers in the euro zone. The average duration of the fixed income portfolio will be less than 18 months ”, points out the manager herself.

“The objective is to obtain a satisfactory and sustained profitability over time, applying a philosophy of investment in value, selecting assets undervalued by the market, with high potential for revaluation. This fund may not be suitable for investors who plan to withdraw their money in less than 5 years ”, he adds.

The convictions of Paramés in the Spanish and Portuguese markets are currently in the Portuguese industrial conglomerate Semapa with a weighted weight in the Cobas Iberia portfolio of 8.97%, Vocento represents 8.89%, Técnicas Reunidas 8.62 % and the mining company Atalaya Mining, listed in London and owner of the open-pit mining of Cerro Colorado in Riotinto (Huelva), 8.3%.

Other positions that stand out in the Spanish equity fund that achieves the best accumulated profitability in 2021 are Metrovacesa with 4.57%, Tubacex with 4.54%, Elecnor with 4.52% and Miquel y Costas with 4.51 %.

The fund manages assets of 39.9 million euros, has three classes and its commissions are 1.5% for the management, a refund of 4%, the depository of 0.04% and the minimum initial investment is so only 100 euros. An author’s collection, as it is presented in this way, is not suitable for all audiences despite its low barrier to entry.