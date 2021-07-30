García-Page dares to make this joke to the king caught by the cameras: “It’s a hint”

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, and King Felipe VI have starred this Friday in a curious moment during their greeting in the Plaza Mayor of Salamanca just before the Conference of Presidents.

The monarch has been greeting all the authorities one by one and exchanging a few words. When he reached Page, he pointed to his hand, which was injured, and asked him: “How’s it going?”

The president of Castilla-La Mancha has celebrated that he has it better and has taken the opportunity to play a joke, pointing out the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who was there nearby.

“Is a hint. They have told me that I am beginning to be a little to the left … ”, said Page, who started a laugh from the king, who immediately continued with the greetings.

For the rest, the arrival of the presidents has left another outstanding moment since Isabel Díaz Ayuso has been received with applause by several citizens who are in the surroundings.

At around 9.10 am, the Madrid president arrived at the Plaza Mayor to be received by her counterpart from Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez.

The moment she got out of the car to walk through the access corridor to Plaza Ayuso, she was greeted with applause and even stopped to take pictures with some citizens who have gathered in the surroundings.

Ayuso, and the rest of the ‘popular’ presidents took a mass bath in the afternoon this Thursday, together with the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, when they toured the Plaza Mayor of Salamanca.

