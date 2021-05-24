García Ferreras’ reaction to the morning news: “It’s the big surprise”

Antonio García Ferreras in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’. (Photo: laSexta)

The absence of Sergio Ramos in the list of summoned of the Spanish selection for the next Eurocopa is, without a doubt, the news of the morning of this Monday.

The rest of the players summoned and the absence of the Real Madrid center-back have forced different programs that were live to stop to report on the players who will represent Spain.

Al Rojo Vivo, the program that Antonio García Ferreras presents on laSexta, has connected with the journalist Julio Suárez who was in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas.

“It is the great surprise, the capital of Madrid, Sergio Ramos, is not in Luis Enrique’s call for the Euro,” said a surprised Ferreras, who cut a collaborator to make way for Suárez.

The editor of Jugones has described the absence of Ramos as a “tremendous bombshell” and has described how it has been lived: “The names of the goalkeepers were coming out, after the defenders and those of us who were present in that press room we could not quite believe it . He was giving the list with the full-backs, the center-backs and when he passed to the midfielders and the name of Sergio Ramos did not appear … You can imagine it ”.

“It is a somewhat strange list, with some surprises and the absence of Sergio Ramos,” Suárez concluded.

Ferreras, who did not come out of his astonishment, has influenced what the absence of Ramos means: “It is undoubtedly one of the great surprises: no Real Madrid player on Luis Enrique’s list, there is no Sergio Ramos, captain of the Selection”.

The Real Madrid center-back has reacted on his social networks to his absence from the national team and has acknowledged that he has fought to recover and have been able to defend Spain.

“After a few messed up months and a tempo …

