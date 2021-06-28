García Egea responds to Arrimadas about his support for a motion against Sánchez and it could not be clearer

Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the PP. (Photo: Rafael González / Europa Press)

Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the PP, has responded this Sunday to the words of Inés Arrimadas, leader of Ciudadanos, in an interview with the newspaper El Mundo. In this medium, he has assured that if Pablo Casado, president of the PP, presents a motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez, the orange party would support it.

However, the reality is that the support of Ciudadanos for an eventual motion of censure presented by the PP would be inconsequential, since the votes of its nine deputies would add up to only 97 with the 88 of the PP. If we add the 52 of the extreme right party Vox, the sum would amount to 149.

Only the votes of the deputies of the PSOE and those of United We Can, which form the government coalition, would already exceed the sum of the three rights, since they would obtain 155 votes between the two.

In a message on his Twitter account, García Egea has ignored these data and has pointed out that “the motions of censure against Sánchez are made avoiding handing over municipalities such as Murcia or breaking regional governments to give them to the PSOE and Podemos.”

In this sense, the spokesperson for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Cuca Gamarra, has also spoken, who has indicated that “the numbers do not give” for the possible motion of censure to go ahead.

“The numbers for a motion of censure do not give,” said the popular spokesperson this Sunday in statements to the media during the concentration of the associations of victims of terrorism in front of the Congress of Deputies.

