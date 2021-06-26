García Egea makes fun of the aspect of “those of Podemos” in an act of the PP

Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the PP, has participated this Saturday in an act of the PP in Almería, where he has criticized the government’s action, focusing mainly on pardons for the procés prisoners.

But he has not only talked about that. He has also charged against the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, for annulling the amendment of the PP that proposed lowering the VAT of hairdressers to 10%.

García Egea has accused Llop of “hijacking that amendment so that it would not go ahead.”

He has done it, yes, after causing laughter and murmurs with the comment he has made about the aspect of “those of Podemos”.

“This week they have taken it with the hairdressers,” said García Egea speaking of the Executive. “I do not know if it is a requirement of their government partners, who have a mania for these hairdressers in Podemos,” he added.

A comment that has caused laughter and murmurs among those present while García Egea tried to continue.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

