García Bragado qualified for his eighth Olympic Games

06/01/2021 at 10:38 AM CEST

EFE

Jesus Angel Garcia Bragado At the age of 51, he will be able to participate in his eighth Olympic Games after obtaining his classification by ranking for Tokyo 2020, once the deadline for doing so has concluded on May 31.

The Madrid walker, who was world champion of 50 km marches 28 years ago, occupies position 52 in the world ranking of the test of three athletes per country, a position that qualifies him to attend the Games.

Garcia Bragado He is already the male athlete with the most Olympic participations in the world. He was in Barcelona’92 (tenth), Atlanta’96 (dropped out), Sydney 2000 (twelfth), Athens 2004 (fifth), Beijing 2008 (fourth), London 2012 (seventeenth) and Rio 2016 (twentieth).

In the recent European Cup of Podebrady (Czech R.) he won the place in the Spanish team with a time of 4h01: 40.

“My only concern was not to get down from the 60th place in the ranking and without leaving hairs on the cat flap, without giving me a beat, given the proximity of the Games,” he explained to EFE Garcia Bragado.

The covid-19 pandemic has altered your preparedness plans. “I wanted to go to Doha to be hot, but they demanded a 14-day quarantine without leaving the hotel and it couldn’t be, so I’ll look for the hot and humid conditions here that are more similar to those in Japan and work, above all, in the heat chamber “.