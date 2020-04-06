Jesús Ángel García Bragado has spoken to OKDIARIO about the management of the Government of Pedro Sánchez of the coronavirus crisis, in addition to confirming that he will try to be at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and say goodbye to the world of sports there.

In addition to treasuring a vast sports career, the Spanish marcher also has a background in politics. ‘Chuso’ García Bragado has been councilor of the Popular Party in the City of Lérida between 2006 and 2007, before leading the opposition in the San Adrián del Besós Town Hall. Likewise, in 2013 he assumed the act of provincial deputy for Barcelona.

As an authorized voice that allows his career, he does not avoid questions about the responsibility of the Pedro Sánchez Government in the coronavirus crisis. García Bragado assures that measures were taken too late: “There is a lot of debate about the main reason why infections spread, surely it has been that we have not anticipated events and it has taken a long time to make decisions »said the Spanish marcher. «The Government has its responsibility for what is happening », affects.

Days before Pedro Sánchez decreed the state of alarm in Spain, on March 8, Madrid witnessed the massive feminist marches encouraged by the Government: «Seen in time, clearly it was reckless. Holding such a massive demonstration on a voluntary basis considering that there were reports that could discourage it was not a wise decision, ”says the athlete.

Nonetheless, García Bragado bets to row all in the same direction: «Right now we have to support those who govern because we must all be together, then the time will come to criticize »he concluded.