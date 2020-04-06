At 50 years old, Jesús Ángel García Bragado (Madrid, 1969) continues with the idea of ​​retiring at the next Tokyo Olympics despite the postponement. This has been confirmed in an interview for OKDIARIO: «It is a clear decision that I had a long time ago », confesses the athlete with the most World Cups and Olympic Games played.

Those of Tokyo 2021 will be their eighth Games, but the preparation will not be like the previous ones. Confined to his home, the tireless Spanish marcher relates how these days of quarantine for the coronavirus are being. Furthermore, from his political experience, he is the authorized voice to comment on the work of the Pedro Sánchez government: «It took a long time to make decisions », aim.

Question. How does a walker manage to train during confinement?

Answer: At first it was an impossible task, strict measures made it impossible to go out to train. I settled for some equipment I had at home to do sit-ups or gymnastics. Fortunately, then a treadmill came to me thanks to one of the sponsors of the Spanish Athletics Federation. It shows, I can put an intense speed that makes me sweat and try to make everything resemble my normal training as much as possible.

Q: What is your routine during these weeks?

A: With the sports calendar suspended without knowing when it will start, although I think that until September it will be difficult, you have to maintain physical shape, giving great importance to general toning with exercises that can be done at home. Also, I do a treadmill routine both in the morning and in the afternoon.

Q: Weeks ago they worked with the uncertainty of not knowing if the Games were going to be held in the summer. Was the postponement a relief?

A: It has its good part and its bad part. The bad news is that in my personal case I wanted to finish my career in five months and that will no longer be possible, so it will have to continue for another year, at least. The upside is that there will be more time to recover from minor injuries.

Q: I understand that you still have to retire in Tokyo 2021 …

A: Yes, it is a clear decision that you had a long time ago. At first it was very risky, since I said it before I had qualified and I would have stayed halfway, but I have almost a foot stuck. The result in the previous World Cup gives me a preselection and now I have the other very demanding requirement, which is to be in the international standard.

Q: Do you think the government should study measures to allow elite athletes to have greater freedom in confinement?

A: Well, everything seems to indicate that the number of infections is decreasing. I consider that at the end of Easter some government measures will be lifted. Some of them must be aimed at avoiding these restrictions in the practice of the exercise of athletes. We must avoid overcrowding, but I think they should start taking measures so that we can re-practice the exercise.

Q: These are hard days for Spanish society. Are you proud of the Spanish response to this crisis?

A: Yes, although there are exceptions, as a general citizen we have been quite civic and we are carrying out the confinement in a quite respectful way. It costs us more or it costs us less, we will all come out of this situation together.

Q: You have experience as a politician. What responsibility does the Pedro Sánchez government have in this coronavirus crisis?

A: The Government has its responsibility for what is happening. On the one hand, they had data and other countries have been better prepared. There is a lot of debate about the main reason why infections spread, surely it has been that we have not anticipated events and it has taken a long time to make decisions. On the other hand, I must also say that at the moment you have to support those who govern because you have to be all together, then the time will come to criticize.

Q: Do you think the March 8 demonstration was reckless?

A: Seen in time, it is clear. It is true that other events were held, even in athletics a Spanish Championship was held in Orense that was very successful. I understand that holding such a massive demonstration on a voluntary basis considering there were reports that might discourage it was not a wise decision.

Q: There is only a year and a few months left until Tokyo 2021. What is the objective?

A: The goal is to get back to normal as soon as possible and keep focusing everything on Tokyo. We have a year ahead, complicated times will come and we will put invention to arrive at the Olympic Games in the best possible way. If we cannot go to Japan to prepare ourselves in the humid environment, we will go to the Ebro Delta with a smile.

Q: After Tokyo, how do you expect the day to day after the withdrawal to be?

A: Fortunately I am already preparing it. I will try to remain linked to the world of athletics, I hope during the summer to continue preparing myself so that I can have all the training as a coach. Also, I am resuming my activity as a podiatrist, who had it a bit out of the way. I will finish a recycling I was doing at the University to dedicate myself professionally to the world of podiatry. We will be in that once I finish my stage as an athlete.